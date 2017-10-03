  • ALL
Today

Hide The Hubu

Hide the Hubu AR is a hide-and-go-seek game using augmented reality. And a bird that wears a hat.

Topology

Simply take a selfie from your iPhone, select and style your frames and lenses then order from your phone with no need to go in-store.

Vuforia - Project Chalk

A breakthrough remote presence capability that helps people help each other.

Yesterday

SCREAM

SCREAM and smash AR Glasses / Objects

Sunday

Vixeo

'The app allows to easily shoot movies with virtual characters in augmented reality

AR Dragon

Augmented Reality Pet Simulator

Dulux

The Dulux Visualizer app allows you to test Dulux colours on your walls using your camera.

BIC Kids DrawyBook

Now kids can make their colorings come alive with DrawyBook storybook.

Saturday

Total War AR Helicopter

This is an app I've been working on for the last month. We plan to expand the usage over the next couple of months.

Augment

Visualize your 3D models in Augmented Reality, integrated in real time in their actual size and environment.